JAMES FORD has noted that scans are in place for both Pauli Pauli and Jordan Thompson who picked up injuries against Bradford Bulls.

Pauli hobbled off the field with a leg injury in York’s 20-16 loss to Bradford on Monday after a tackle from Steve Crossley. Thompson was also unable to come away from the match unscathed.

The Knights have struggled with injuries throughout the season. Will Oakes, Masi Matongo and Olly Butterworth have all been ruled out for the remainder of the term with groin, shoulder and ACL injuries respectively. Young back-rower Toby Warren is also battling a knee injury.

Ford confirmed that scans had been implemented for the pair, with Pauli’s due on Friday and Thompson’s having occured on Thursday, as the Knights prepare for their upcoming clash with Leigh Centurions on Sunday at Leigh Sports Village (3pm).

“(Pauli Pauli) is going for a scan, him and Jordan Thompson are both going for scans. Thompson (went on Thursday), Pauli goes (on Friday),” he noted.

“We’ll get some more information early next week, which ties back to the strategy we’ve had all season of trying to keep people fit and ready to go for the play-offs.

“If there’s a doubt that their injuries could be made worse, then they won’t be featuring.”

Levi Edwards will not be fit for York’s game at Leigh, but there is hope that there will be clarity on his knee injury “in a couple of days.”

Half-back Brendan O’Hagan also picked up a knock in the clash with Bradford, but Ford confirmed that it was not something of major concern.

“We weren’t sure what Brendan had done,” he said. “He must have had an impact on his foot, but he couldn’t recall what happened.

“There’s some swelling and pain around his foot. Obviously, I’m not an x-ray machine and neither are the medical team, we aren’t sure if he picked up a fracture.

“But positive news, it’s settled down and he’s walking and light running without any pain or discomfort.

“We think it was a bit of bruising, maybe someone stood on his foot. We’re not overly concerned about Brendan at the minute.”

“(Elsewhere we have) a couple of impact injuries, it was a pretty intense encounter.

“We’ve got a bit of soreness but nothing more than you’d expect at the back end of a Championship season.”

The Knights will also be without Ata Hingano for their visit to the Championship leaders. The half-back is on loan from Leigh and ineligible to compete against his parent club.

His absence though will create opportunity for others, such as O’Hagan, hooker Tom Inman and, perhaps in particular, Jamie Ellis and Liam Harris.

“All four are quality players, they’ve all got key strengths in slightly different areas,” enthused Ford.

“There’s very likely to be an opportunity for Jamie and Liam. they’ve had some great games and formed a strong partnership for us, the ball is in their court.

“They’re part of the squad and the team, and they understand where we feel we need to improve. The job for them is to go out there and drive it.”