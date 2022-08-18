PAULI PAULI has been issued a one-game ban for a high tackle against Bradford Bulls.

The York City Knights forward has been banned for Grade A dangerous contact and will therefore miss his side’s clash with the Sheffield Eagles next week on Friday, August 26.

Pauli was sin-binned for a high shot against Bradford in what was a 20-16 loss for York.

It was a call that dismayed many fans in attendance at the LNER Community Stadium who felt the challenge was hard but fair.

Bradford full-back Aaron Murphy has also been issued a one-match ban from the same game, which was a fiery encounter throughout its entirety as the Knights failed to confirm a spot in the play-offs.

York prop Jack Teanby has been cautioned for dangerous contact against Bradford, but has not received a ban.