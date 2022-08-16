JOHN ASKEY has noted that York City midfielder Paddy McLaughlin has had an injection for his hip injury, a problem that has not yet settled.

McLaughlin has not yet played a game for York in the Vanarama National League this season, having been sidelined with his injury.

The 31-year-old has since had an injection to try and assist his recovery, something that Askey had previously stated he hoped would not be necessary.

“He has had an injection now, (the injury) has not settled down,” said the City manager.

“We’ll have to see if that works, hopefully it does. If it doesn’t then we’ll have to pursue another avenue.”

McLaughlin is one of five Minstermen currently battling injury as York prepare for their third game of the campaign against Solihull Moors on Wednesday night away at the ARMCO Arena (7.45pm).

Summer signings Gus Mafuta and Adam Crookes are dealing with thigh and ankle problems respectively, while Michael Duckworth and Luke James are still dealing with knocks they picked up in City’s 2-0 win over Woking.

Askey insisted that he will utilise the depth of his squad and not rush any players back before they are ready.

“Crookes rolled his ankle (against Maidstone), every time I’ve had a team and they play on (a 3G) surface, we always come away with injury.

“I don’t know how lads play on it week in, week out, but hopefully Adam won’t be too long.”

“We’re going to have to have a look again (at Duckworth and James), see how they are for (Solihull). If they’re not fit, what we won’t do, because of the squad we’ve got, is rush anybody back.

“I’m hoping that Gus takes part in training some time this week. It seems to have been going on for quite a while now, so hopefully when he does come back he’s fresh and raring to go.”

Solihull have won one and drawn one of their opening two games in the league, beating Aldershot Town and drawing with Southend United. They currently sit a point ahead of City.

The Moors reached the play-off final last season, but ultimately lost 2-1 to Grimsby Town and missed out on promotion to the Sky Bet League Two.

“It’ll be a tough game, but one we’re looking forward to, especially with it being on TV,” said Askey.

“It will give us another gauge to where we are as a team, a squad, and hopefully we can put in a good performance and surprise one or two.”

“They’ve got some good footballers and try to play good football. Last year, they proved they are consistent as well.

“We’ve got to be aware of their strengths and find one or two weaknesses. I think it’ll be a footballing game, and hopefully that’ll suit us.”

Solihull have retained much of the side that got them to the play-off final last season, including striker Andrew Dallas.

The attacker netted 20 goals last term and opened his account this campaign in his first game, against Aldershot.

When asked how he and York will counter the threats offered by Solihull, Askey replied: “Well, hopefully we have players in our side too that are more than capable at this level.

“We don’t worry too much about the opposition, we know the strengths and somebody like Dallas, who can get goals.

“It’s important we play well and don’t allow them to play, but we’ll see how we perform. As long as the lads put in the effort again, then I’m sure we’ll put on a good performance.”

City’s clash with Solihull will be shown live on BT Sports, something that Askey praised as a good thing for both the players and the club.

“I think it’s great,” he enthused. “That’s what’s been missing, games like that and with BT, it’ll happen at least two or three times a season.

“If we’re successful, it’ll happen even more. That was part of the parcel with going up, the excitement of being in front of the cameras again and players should respond to that.

“It’s a nice feeling, especially at this level now where there’s a lot of coverage.

“I think it lifts you as a player, because you know people who normally would not watch you are able to.

“Knowing that should spur you on to do even better. Some it affects, but hopefully it affects them in the right way.”