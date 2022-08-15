YORK City have confirmed the signing of former Middlesbrough under-18s goalkeeper Jacob Bulmer.

Bulmer has played 10 games in the under-18s Premier League, conceding 11 goals and keeping one clean sheet.

He also has played once in the Premier League Two for ‘Boro, keeping a clean sheet in his sole appearance.

“I’m really excited to join,” enthused Bulmer. “A professional contract is something that I think every kid dreams of and getting that opportunity here is just surreal really.

“York is a local club to me, I know quite a bit about it. It’s a big club, a big fanbase, so there’s loads of different factors about the club that attracted me.”

The 18-year-old will initially link up with the York City academy, playing for the under-19s.

Bulmer becomes City’s 17th signing of the summer since their promotion from the Vanarama National League North.

He follows Luke James, Dan Pybus, Manny Duku, Scott Boden, Fraser Kerr, Alex Whittle, Scott Burgess, Gus Mafuta, Ryan Fallowfield, Adam Crookes, Alex Hurst and Ethan Ross as new arrivals through the door at the LNER Community Stadium.

The Minstermen have also re-signed last season loanees Lenell John-Lewis, Sam Sanders, AJ Greaves and Mitch Hancox.

From the academy, Ben Dale, Elliott Owen, Kyle Lancaster, Jonny Shepherd and Jonny Haase have signed professional deals, with Dale and Haase having gone on loan to Redcar Athletic and Guiseley respectively.

Bulmer joins York and reinforces their goalkeeping position, an area in which they had the least cover with just two players.

He joins Ethan Ross and Ryan Whitley as City shot-stoppers and could offer healthy competition to his teammates.

In York’s fans forum last week, manager John Askey squashed rumours that Whitley may return to Scarborough Athletic, having had a loan spell there last season, helping them get promoted from the Northern Premier League premier division.

He mentioned that, though he feels Ross did “slightly better” than Whitley in pre-season, in Whitley they have a “good ‘keeper to come in” should Ross’ form drop.

The move is still subject to approval from the FA and from the National League.