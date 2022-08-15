YORK City fell to a 2-1 defeat to Maidstone United at the Gallagher Stadium in Kent after a quick-fire Sam Corne brace in the second half overturned York’s initial lead.

Here are five things we learnt from the game.

1. Defensive lapses saw City lose

After Lenell John-Lewis opened the scoring early in the game, York did well to stay in charge and preserve their lead. Loanee goalkeeper Ethan Ross made a brilliant save to deny Jack Barham’s penalty in what was Maidstone’s best chance of the first half. City managed their hosts’ pressure in the second 45 minutes well until Sam Corne’s quick-fire brace, his goals coming within two minutes of each other. It was a ball into the box for each goal that undid City and they were forced to settle for a loss, though it is worth considering the impact the sweltering heat on the day will have had on the Minstermen’s defenders which, at the time of the goals, they had been playing in for well over an hour.

2. Kouhyar still potent in attack

Though Maziar Kouhyar’s attacking capabilities were never particularly in doubt, he has shown in York’s opening two Vanarama National League games that he is still more than able to create a threat, despite playing in a harder tier than the National League North. The winger was consistently looking to make something against Maidstone and it was his cross, inch-perfect, that found the head of John-Lewis for York’s opening goal.

3. Crookes looks solid at centre-back

While York conceded two goals and ultimately lost the game, Crookes had an impressive showing for City in Kent, particularly in the first half. Brought in from Grimsby Town in June, the defender is capable of playing as a left-sided centre-back or a left-back and he showed how strong he can be against Maidstone, looking calm on the ball while also winning many of his aerial battles. Crookes limped off the field near the end of the game, with manager John Askey noting after the match that he rolled his ankle.

4. Dyson a strong midfield option

Prior to the ongoing, 2022/23 season, Olly Dyson had predominantly played as a winger for City. He showed glimpses of versatility, particularly last term when he was often deployed as a full-back. Ahead of this campaign, he stated that central midfield was his preferred position and he had discussed playing there with Askey. In the opening two games of this season, he has been played in central midfield and has already showcased he is a strong option for the Minstermen there. Against Maidstone, he frequently charged forward with the ball from his own half, allowing chances to be created, while also carrying his weight defensively.

5. Strong support considering circumstances

City's opening weekend, 2-0 win against Woking which saw nearly 4,000 York fans at the LNER Community Stadium in full voice served as a reminder of just how influential the crowd can be. Though away support will naturally be lessened when away from home, the Minstermen travelled to Kent on a day where national transport was severely hindered by strikes. In spite of this, 207 City fans still made the trip to Maidstone and made themselves heard in the Gallagher Stadium in an effort to spur on their team.