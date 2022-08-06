JOHN ASKEY was full of praise for his York City side, heralding their 2-0 win over Woking as the “perfect” result.

York won their first game of the Vanarama National League season, which was also their first game in the fifth-tier since 2017.

Goals from Maziar Kouhyar and Michael Duckworth were enough for City to pick up the three points in a game that they always looked to be in control of.

York manager Askey had nothing but praise about how his side performed on the opening day of the campaign.

“It was perfect,” implored Askey. “Obviously, with what happened last season, to start the season as we have done, it hopefully keeps that feel-good factor that’s been with us.

“Hopefully it can continue for a bit longer."

York were firing in front of goal against the Cardinals, but were impressive in other facets of the game.

The Minstermen were great on the ball while also being effective when not in possession, consistently looking to press Woking.

“That’s what we worked on,” insisted Askey. That’s, I think, what we’re good at.

“You need players to do that. I thought Dan (Pybus) coming in was probably the final (piece of) the jigsaw, I thought he did excellent today, as they all did.

“We need that week in, week out. We are playing against better opposition, so we can’t afford to give people time on the ball.”

Both of City’s two goals against Woking were scored in an impressive fashion.

Kouhyar’s goal came through alertness against a defence that were poor in possession, while Duckworth’s strike was courtesy of a routine from a corner.

Reflecting on Duckworth’s goal, Askey noted, “It’s great when it comes off.

“Obviously, Ducky struck it really well and it’s great. Pre-season, again, we haven’t shown what we were going to do, so it’s important.

“Set pieces are massive in any league, so when they come off, it’s great, but we should have scored more I thought.”