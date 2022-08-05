JOHN ASKEY has revealed that he has known the York City line-up he will deploy against Woking for two weeks.

York begin their first Vanarama National League season in five years on Saturday, taking on Woking at the LNER Community Stadium (3pm).

City have welcomed 16 new faces this summer, with the squad being much changed from the side that won promotion from the National League North play-offs in May.

While numerous combinations have been trialled through pre-season, manager Askey confirmed that he has had a firm idea of his team for a fortnight.

“Probably two weeks I’ve known,” he stated, when asked about team selection.

“It’s based on trusting the players that I know, I think that’s been the main thing, trying to keep a bit of continuity from last season and getting people to play for places.

“There’s not a great deal of difference, I don’t think, between players on the bench against Woking or ones who are playing.

“You have spells as a player where you play well, spells where you don’t do so well. Hopefully when people come in, it pushes them, improves them and makes them play better.”

The Minstermen are without central midfielders Gus Mafuta and Paddy McLaughlin, who are absent with thigh and hip/groin injuries respectively.

Mafuta is expected to be back for next week’s trip to Maidstone United while McLaughlin’s return date is not yet know.

“We’re stronger with them than without them, but it gives other people an opportunity and it’s up to them to take it,” said Askey.

City concluded their pre-season friendlies with a 1-0 defeat at home to Notts County, their fifth loss from six warm-up matches.

“I was disappointed at times with some of the performances,” reflected Askey.

“But sometimes it gives you a bit of a kick that you need, whereas if you sail through then you can sometimes get a bit complacent and think you’re better than you are.

“I don’t take too much notice of pre-season, because it doesn’t matter. We’ve not lost a league game, the only thing that matters is the first game (of the season).”

While admitting City possess a “mid-table budget”, Askey stressed his desire at aiming for another promotion back in June.

After half-a-dozen friendlies and speaking 24 hours out from the season opener, the boss maintained: “As a manager and player, you’re trying to win things, but I don’t think there’ll be the same pressure (as in the National League North).

“If you aim at the top and don’t quite get there, it won’t be such a bad season.

“The aim of the game is to try and win something. We’ll find out where we are in a few weeks, but it doesn’t stop me from trying.”

York will be playing in front of an expected bumper crowd after the club this week surpassed a record 2,100 season ticket sales.

“It’s great, I just hope they get rewarded,” enthused Askey. “At the back end of last season, the support was fantastic and it made a huge difference for us.

“I think that’s one of the reasons, if not the main reason, we got promoted, their support.

“Hopefully whether we’re winning or losing, people remember to get behind the players because getting on their backs doesn’t do any good whatsoever.

“Trying to keep positive and keep getting behind them, that’s the main thing for supporters, but we just hope they enjoy it. For me, I think it’s a new start for the football club.”