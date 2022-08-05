TWO bookmakers have priced York City at 3/1 to finish in the top seven of the Vanarama National League.

York are preparing for their first National League campaign in five years, having been promoted from the National League North at the end of last term.

City have signed 16 new players ahead of the season, which begins today against Woking at the LNER Community Stadium (3pm).

The Minstermen, who are believed to have a mid-table budget, are one of the favourites for a top seven finish according to BetVictor and Parimatch who, at the time of writing, have odds of 3/1 on York finishing in a play-off place.

Other bookmakers have offered similarly low odds on City finishing in the top seven, with 10Bet, Sport Nation and LiveScore Bet all having them out at 5/1.

BetFred, SkyBet and William Hill, meanwhile, have been less kind to York and their chances of such a high finish, with odds of 7/2, 10/3 and 11/4 respectively.

Generally, York are priced 40/1 to end the season as National League champions.

As expected Wrexham, who made it to the play-off semi-finals last season and the final of the FA Trophy, are favourites to win the league, with Coral, Ladbrokes and Sporting Index listing them at evens.

Notts County and Chesterfield are the next favourites, generally listed at odds of 7/1 and 8/1 respectively.

Solihull Moors are ranked by Sky Bet at 8/1 to win the league, while recently relegated and former Premier League side Oldham Athletic are listed at 14/1 by BetVictor and Parimatch.

Southend United, Dagenham and Redbridge, FC Halifax Town, Boreham Wood and Torquay United are all ranked similarly by bookmakers for chances at the title, all listed at 20/1.

Scunthorpe United (25/1), Yeovil Town (25/1) and Bromley (40/1) all rank ahead of Woking (50/1), Gateshead (66/1), Dorking Wanderers (66/1) and Barnet (66/1).

Altrincham (100/1), Aldershot Town (100/1) and Eastleigh (100/1) are considered outsiders for the league title.

Maidenhead United, Maidstone United and Wealdstone are the least likely to win the National League according to bookmakers, generally listed at 200/1 for the title.