FORMER York City defender John Mackin has passed away at the age of 78.
Mackin spent four seasons at York from 1969 to 1973, making 184 appearances for City and establishing himself as a consistent performer.
The Scot joined the Minstermen in 1969 from Northampton Town, after a loan spell at Lincoln City.
Mackin played in every game for York in the 1970/71 season with the right-back playing a crucial role in getting York promoted to the Third Division.
He was also a consistent presence in the following campaign, taking on the role of penalty taker as City survived the drop.
Mackin ultimately lost the right-back role at York to John Stone. Eventually, he left the club on loan to Darlington before departing the club permanently in 1973, joining Corby Town.
