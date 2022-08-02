YORK City rounded off their pre-season with a 1-0 loss to Notts County in their centenary game and final friendly.

Here are five things we learnt from York’s pre-season.

1. City have strength in depth

If pre-season showed anything for City, it was that they have a comfortable amount of depth in most positions.

Not only that, but the players amidst their ranks are ones who are capable of stepping in should they need to.

Both the midfield and attack look strongly supplied, with at least two options at striker, left-wing, right-wing and each central midfield position for manager John Askey’s preferred 4-3-3.

While the central defence may be lacking slightly, the likes of Adam Crookes offer versatility across the backline, all with two quality goalkeepers in Ethan Ross and Ryan Whitley behind them.

2. York may not start strong

15 new faces have arrived at the LNER Community Stadium this summer, with much of the promotion-winning team’s core, like Akil Wright, Peter Jameson and captain Matty Brown, having departed.

It was evident in pre-season just how new this team was with just one win in six and, especially in earlier fixtures, a lack of cohesion amongst the side.

It will naturally take time for such a high amount of new players to gel and, though there have been clear improvements as the friendlies went on, there is still work to be done.

It may mean that City’s start to the season is not a particularly strong one, with just six friendlies played as a team.

3. Feel-good factor is noticeable

York enter the coming term with new ownership after Jason McGill sold the club earlier this year.

From their first friendly against Middlesbrough, it was clear to see the faith and optimism from fans in their new leadership.

In spite of their pre-season losses, the LNER Community Stadium has been a constant place of noise and support and the fanbase do not seem deterred by City’s run of form throughout their friendlies.

4. John-Lewis still a solid option up front

The signings of Scott Boden, Luke James and Manny Duku have brought in some welcome competition at York for the starting striker spot.

Lenell John-Lewis, though, has showcased how important he continues to be for the Minstermen.

The forward scored his first goal of pre-season against Bradford City in York’s 4-1 loss last month and later netted a brace against Selby Town, emphasising just how effective he can still be for City.

5. Pre-season is not necessarily indicative

In York’s last pre-season, under former manager Steve Watson, City were unbeaten in five, overcoming sides in divisions above them such as Newcastle United and Middlesbrough, while drawing with Sunderland.

From there, they went on to lose their first three games of the Vanarama National League North season.

While the Minstermen may have lost five of their six friendlies this summer, it is worth remembering that pre-season is not a solid indicator of how the campaign will unravel.

They may start poorly, given the sheer influx of new faces, but they could also begin far stronger than their pre-season form would suggest.