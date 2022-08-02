YORK City Ladies will begin their FA Women’s National League division one north campaign against Norton and Stockton away from home on Sunday, August 21.
It will be York’s first ever season in the fourth tier of women’s football after they were promoted from the North East Regional Women’s League premier division last term.
They will begin against Norton and Stockton, before hosting Bradford City in a Yorkshire derby.
Their closest game to Boxing Day, taking place on Sunday, December 11, is against Norton and Stockton once more and they will usher in the new year by taking on Bradford on Sunday, January 8.
To finish their season, on Sunday, April 30, York will travel to Barnsley.
York City Ladies’ National League division one north fixture list is as follows (kick-off times not yet stated and fixtures are subject to change):
August 21: Norton and Stockton (A)
August 28: Bradford City (H)
September 1: Hull City (A)
September 4: Merseyrail (H)
September 18: Middlesbrough (A)
September 25: Stockport County (A)
October 2: Chorley (A)
October 9: Durham Cestria (A)
October 19: Leeds United (H)
November 6: Newcastle United (H)
November 27: Barnsley (H)
December 11: Norton and Stockton (H)
January 8: Bradford City (A)
January 29: Merseyrail (A)
February 5: Middlesbrough (H)
February 22: Hull City (H)
March 5: Stockport County (H)
March 15: Leeds United (A)
March 19: Chorley (H)
April 2: Durham Cestria (H)
April 16: Newcastle United (A)
April 30: Barnsley (A)
