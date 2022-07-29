FORMER York City midfielder Jack Degruchy has signed for Doncaster Rovers on a two-year contract.

Degruchy, who came through the academy ranks at York, was one of 14 players released by City this summer.

The 18-year-old has featured in all six of Doncaster’s pre-season friendlies this term and has since been rewarded with a deal, becoming Rovers’ ninth summer signing.

“I’m absolutely buzzing,” enthused Degruchy.

“I’ve been on trial since the start of pre-season, five weeks, and I’ve really enjoyed the game.

“It’s a great bunch of lads and they welcomed me in really nicely. Steve Eyre and the gaffer (Gary McSheffrey) have been excellent, all round lovely people.”

Doncaster are preparing for their first Sky Bet League Two campaign in five seasons, after relegation from League One last term.

Current manager Gary McSheffrey, who was appointed in December last year, was unable to guide Rovers out of the relegation zone.

The Reds begin their season today, playing Bradford City at the University of Bradford Stadium (3pm).

“First and foremost (Degruchy is) a great kid with a great attitude,” said Doncaster boss McSheffrey.

“He wants to be a footballer and he’s done everything in a five or six week period to do that.

“He’s trained every day. He’s been involved in every game and played in a couple of games with the youth team when we’ve asked him to. He’s just got on with things.

“He’s integrated himself into the group really well and I think he’s a good prospect.

“He’s grasped the opportunity and we’re delighted to have him on board.”