YORK City have been preparing for their first season in the Vanarama National League in five years, signing 15 players ahead of the new campaign.

Of those 15, two of them are Adam Crookes and Scott Burgess, who were both signed from Grimsby Town. We spoke to former Grimsby Live reporter Elliott Jackson about York’s new pair.

How would you describe Crookes and Burgess as players?

“Burgess is a box-to-box midfielder or can play as a number 10. He’s better suited when playing alongside someone that can do the defensive side of the game. He’s a clever passer, neat and tidy in possession.

“Crookes is a left-back that is perhaps better defensively than offensively which is a quirk in today’s modern game. In the early part of the season, he impressed from that point of view.”

How influential were the two in getting Grimsby Town promoted last season?

“If I’m being honest, not very. Crookes became second-choice at left-back following the January arrival of Danny Amos.

"He only started two or three matches from that point until the end of the season so it was not a shock to see him let go.

“Likewise, Burgess only arrived on a short-term contract in January. He came into the team when injuries struck and did well in central midfield.

“However, once Ben Fox returned from injury and Gavan Holohan joined from Hartlepool United, he didn’t get a look in.

“Neither player was involved in a matchday squad in the crucial play-off games.

Both Burgess and Crookes have Football League experience, did that help Grimsby in their promotion run and do you think it will help York in the coming campaign?

“I’m sure they will have weighed in the dressing room but both are quite young. As previously stated, neither were involved on the pitch in the play-off games so it’s hard to say definitively what impact they had.”

Crookes had several spells out of the team, missing five games straight and later in the season missing nine games. Was that due to injury, or a drop in form?

“After a bright start to the season, Crookes’ form fell off a cliff. He started fantastically and looked a shrewd pick-up but that changed in November.

“The team as a whole hit a bad run of form, winning twice in 14 matches, and Crookes’ form never recovered.

“Once Amos arrived in January, he didn’t get much game time."

Burgess also seemed to struggle for a place in the team towards the end of the season, completing 90 minutes just once in the last 10 games. Similarly to Crookes, was that due to injury? A drop in form?

“Burgess just got edged out by players that manager Paul Hurst preferred. His best run in the team came when other players were out injured. Once they returned, he was out of the team.”

What can York fans expect from Crookes and Burgess?

“Both are hard-working players. Burgess is a good central midfielder at National League level and just needs some consistent game time.

“Likewise, Crookes’ best spell saw him perform impressively at the level. He needs to rediscover that form and he will be another good addition.

“They’re good signings for York and just need help finding their way again.”

Were fans disappointed to see them leave Grimsby?

“I don’t think so, in truth. Both were squad players and weren’t involved at the end of the season. It wasn’t a shock to see them released.”