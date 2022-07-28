YORK City first-team coach Kingsley James has noted that York will be facing a “very strong opposition” in Notts County on Saturday.

York finish off their pre-season campaign on Saturday at the LNER Community Stadium against Notts County (3pm), playing in what will be their sixth and final friendly before the new season.

City were able to pick up their first win of pre-season on Tuesday after beating Selby Town 4-0 away from home.

County and the Minstermen will face each other twice in the coming campaign, on September 24 and April 29, in the Vanarama National League.

James has noted that the game will be a good test for his side, who kick off their first National League term since 2016/17 on Saturday, August 6 against Woking at home (3pm).

“(It will) definitely (be) a good test,” insisted James. “I think they’re a really good team, they’ve recruited well over the summer.

“They’re a good footballing team, we’re going to have to work hard to stop them playing.

“Hopefully the atmosphere creates a similarity to the league games, both teams play at that intensity, (and the teams) don’t just play it out as an end of pre-season game, which we won’t.

“We want to push the boys and make it as real a game as we possibly can. They’re a very strong opposition, looking to get out of the league as quickly as they can.

“They have a lot of good players and from what we’ve seen they play a very good brand of football and we have to stop them doing that."