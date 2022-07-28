YORK City picked up their first win of pre-season on Tuesday night with a 4-0 win at the Fairfax Plant Hire Stadium against Selby Town.

Here are five things we learnt from the game.

1. Duckworth still a strong option

Michael Duckworth’s quality wasn’t unknown to York City fans, but the right-back showed against Selby that he is still a strong option for their defence and will provide able competition for new arrival Ryan Fallowfield.

The defender was arguably the game’s most influential player, notching two assists in a brilliant attacking performance while also putting in a solid shift defensively.

York first-team coach Kingsley James noted after the game that the 30-year-old could have had four or five assists if more chances had been finished and had nothing but praise for Duckworth after the game.

2. Finishing of chances is improving

York have showcased an ability to get themselves into threatening positions throughout pre-season, but so often were left frustrated by their inability to finish chances from those areas.

Against Town though, in the second half, City were composed in front of goal, slotting four beyond the Robins.

A brace from Lenell John-Lewis and additional strikes from Scott Boden and Olly Dyson displayed a much-improved attacking performance from the Minstermen, who were able to utilise a lot of the great chances they created.

3. Dyson a solid midfield option

Though he spent much of last season either as a winger or a full-back, Dyson expressed his desire to play more centrally in the upcoming term.

“I think centre midfield (is my best position),” he said after signing a two-year contract extension last month. “I’ve not really played there yet but I’ve had a chat with the gaffer and we both said we think I can play there.”

He was given a chance in the midfield against Selby and put on a strong performance, spraying passes out wide and centrally, performing defensively and scoring a goal.

4. Confidence gained for Notts County test

York will take on Notts County on Saturday (3pm) in their final friendly of six, rounding out their pre-season calendar.

To win against Selby in such a resounding fashion will surely boost confidence ahead of what will be perhaps York’s best test of their friendlies.

They will be taking on a team that they will face twice in the Vanarama National League, going into the game off the back of their first win of pre-season, something they will hope to build on.

5. Team gelling as season nears

With 15 new arrivals in the summer, it was going to take time for York to begin truly gelling as a team.

Against Selby though, they showed that the chemistry of the side continues to improve as the regular season draws nearer.

York were quick and concise with their passing, with darting runs and one-touch movements often leaving them in good areas of the pitch.

Not only that, but the defence seemed more assured and were able to keep Town away from their box for much of the game, showing promising signs just over a week from the regular season, which begins for York on Saturday, August 6 against Woking at home (3pm).