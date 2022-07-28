FORMER York City striker Reon Potts has joined Matlock Town after his release from York at the end of last season.

Potts, a striker, has been confirmed as a permanent signing after featuring in some of Matlock’s pre-season games.

He played in the inaugural Markovitz Challenge Cup game against Buxton, which Town lost 1-0.

The attacker featured in Matlock’s 1-0 loss to Mansfield Town, while also playing for Town in their 1-0 win over Ramsbottom United on Tuesday.

The Gladiators have three games left in their pre-season calendar, against Derby County’s under-23s, Sheffield FC and Carlton Town.

Potts has joined a Town team preparing for the upcoming Pitching In Northern Premier League premier division campaign.

They will begin their regular season next month against Whitby Town at the Proctor Cars Stadium.

Matlock, who are managed by Paul Phillips, narrowly missed out on promotion to the Vanarama National League North last term.

They were able to reach the play-off final after finishing fourth in the table, but ultimately lost 2-1 to Scarborough Athletic at the Flamingo Land Stadium.

Potts joined York in 2020 as a 19-year-old, signing under former manager Steve Watson having formerly played for Sheffield United and Scunthorpe United.

The 20-year-old did not feature for City under manager John Askey and spent time away from the club on loan last term.

He spent time with Ossett United in the Northern Premier League division one east and was one of 14 players released by the Minstermen at the conclusion of the 2021/22 term.