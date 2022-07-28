YORK City have made 15 signings this summer in preparation for their upcoming Vanarama National League campaign which begins on Saturday, August 6 against Woking at home (3pm).

Two of those 15 are Fraser Kerr and Alex Whittle, both formerly of Chesterfield.

We spoke to Derbyshire Times reporter Liam Norcliffe about York’s new recruits.

What can York fans expect from Kerr and Whittle?

“Two professionals who are fairly reliable and will give their all for the club.

“I’d say Whittle has the potential to become a fan favourite just like he was at Chesterfield.”

Were you surprised to see Kerr and Whittle depart Chesterfield for York City?

“Alex Whittle’s departure was a surprise after having such a strong season. The full-back had been consistent throughout, chipped in with goals and assists and was a contender for Chesterfield’s Player of the Year.

“He was a bit of a fan favourite so his release was a big shock when the retained list was announced.

“He was struggling for a while with a groin injury so Paul Cook probably didn’t see the best of him towards the end of the season and he was left out of the starting line-up for the two play-off matches.

“Fraser Kerr’s departure came as no surprise given he had hardly featured in the latter part of the season under Cook.

“But there was certainly no bad blood there, he was a fully-committed player and went with everyone’s best wishes.”

How would you describe them as players and what are their key attributes?

“Whittle plays with his heart on his sleeve, has plenty of enthusiasm and lots of energy.

"(Chesterfield) assistant manager Danny Webb described him as a "little soldier" which probably best sums him up.

“There were times last season when he really drove Chesterfield on down the left and was the first name on the team sheet.

“He is tenacious and will contribute at both ends of the pitch. He likes to get forward and would often make late, bursting runs into the box. He also did a good job on the left of a back three when required.

“Kerr is a no-nonsense defender. He will head and kick everything and put his body on the line.

“He could be better in possession and, in my opinion, is more suited to playing on the right of a back three rather than as one of two centre-backs.

"I’d say he needs someone more dominant alongside him as well.”

The two have National League experience with Chesterfield, will that help a York side returning to the fifth-tier after a five-season absence?

“Definitely. As free transfers go, I think York have done some decent business here in snapping up the pair.

“They know what this division is all about so that should prove valuable.”

How influential were the pair for Chesterfield during their time there?

“Both played key parts in Chesterfield getting to the play-offs in the 2020/2021 season so that experience should prove useful for the Minstermen.

“Whittle was more involved than Kerr last season, and he was many fans’ choice for the Player of the Year."