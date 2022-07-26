YORK City first-team coach Kingsley James thought his side played with a “good intensity” against Selby Town.

York were able to pick up their first win of pre-season on Tuesday evening with a 4-0 win over Selby at the Fairfax Plant Hire Stadium.

Goals from Olly Dyson, Scott Boden and a brace from Lenell John-Lewis were enough for City to ease past their opponents, winning their first friendly in five.

Reflecting on the game, James stated: “I think we created numerous opportunities. We were sloppy at times, but it was difficult, the pitch was dry.

“All in all, I think it was good, I thought we played with a good intensity and we respected the opposition and the game.

“We played with a proper intensity, worked hard and created numerous chances.”

Right-back Michael Duckworth, who re-signed with the Minstermen earlier this month, was particularly influential against Town, notching two assists in the game.

James had nothing but praise for the 30-year-old defender, but also insisted that the whole team had periods of good play.

“I think Ducky (Duckworth) did really well,” he enthused. “He showed a lot of quality which you saw for Lenny’s (John-Lewis’) goals.

“We’ve seen Ducky plenty enough, we know he possesses that quality and it was good to see that.

“I thought pretty much everyone did well in spells and in certain aspects, so I wouldn’t really single anyone out.

“I think as a whole there were quality passages of play. We can still be better in certain areas, we know that and we need to keep working, keep improving and keep getting better, but it’s a new group.

“That’s going to be the case until we’re used to everything we’re doing. Ducky is quality, he put some great deliveries in and could probably have had four or five assists tonight if we took the chances.

“It was a good exercise with a good crowd and atmosphere for a pre-season game. I’m pleased overall.”