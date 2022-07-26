YORK City beat Selby Town 4-0 at the Fairfax Plant Hire Stadium to pick up their first win of pre-season.

A quick-fire brace from Lenell John-Lewis who scored with two headers and strikes from Scott Boden and Olly Dyson, all in the second half, was enough for York to come away from the game with a win.

It was City’s first win of pre-season, having been beaten in their previous four outings against Macclesfield, Guiseley, Bradford City and Middlesbrough.

York boss John Askey continued to utilise the opportunity of squad rotation in pre-season, with Ryan Whitley, Ryan Fallowfield, Maxim Kouogun, Sam Sanders, Scott Boden, Maziar Kouhyar and a trialist dropping out of the starting side.

They were replaced by Ethan Ross, Michael Duckworth, Fraser Kerr, Alex Whittle, Olly Dyson, Manny Duku and Lenell John-Lewis.

The game started evenly, but York would have their first chance early on when, just five minutes into the match, John-Lewis received the ball in the box.

He was able to beat his man easily, turning to face goal and drilling a shot that fizzed just wide of the far post.

Whittle did well to find space down the left, thundering forward from full-back and linking nicely with John-Lewis as he did so, the two exchanging quick passes to beat the Town defence.

Dyson, who got the ball in midfield, sprayed the ball to Duckworth who had advanced forward on the right wing, but the defender’s cross was slightly too high for anyone in the box.

Selby’s first effort on goal was nothing short of spectacular when Liam Flanagan flicked the ball up in midfield and had a shot on the volley.

His effort sailed well over the bar, not really troubling York.

City did particularly well at not only keeping possession in the first half, but regaining the ball. The Minstermen pressed well when they conceded the ball and retained it fairly swiftly.

When in possession within their own half, they often looked for cross-pitch passes to utilise portions of space, usually allowing one of Whittle or Duckworth to advance forward.

York’s best chance of the half came within its final minutes. Duku, picking up the ball in his own half, charged forward and found Dyson after covering much of the pitch.

City’s number eight couldn’t quite find the delivery into the box he wanted, but the ball fell kindly for John-Lewis.

The striker was unable to hit the target however, thrashing a volley just inches wide of the post.

York’s intensity from the end of the first half carried on into the early stages of the second 45 minutes, with Duku and Dyson both having efforts that were well denied by the Robins.

Left-back Whittle once again did well in driving forward before finding John-Lewis who played the ball into the box, albeit perhaps due to a scuffed shot.

The ball came to Duku who, despite being unmarked in the box, could only sky his attempt.

Only a minute later, Hancox was able to bypass his marker with a nutmeg before finding Kouhyar, however the winger saw his shot saved.

The Minstermen finally broke the deadline just shy of the hour mark, when Duckworth sent a cross into the Selby box.

Jumping higher than the defence was John-Lewis, who placed his header well into the bottom corner, beating Walters and giving York the lead.

Mere moments later John-Lewis would score both City’s and his own second goal of the match in what was almost a carbon copy of his opening effort.

Greaves found Duckworth on the right-wing who found John-Lewis once more with his cross. The former Grimsby Town striker headed an attempt into the net and gave York their second goal of the game.

Selby had limited chances in the second half, though came very close to scoring not long after John-Lewis secured his brace.

Town's Harry Clapham was able to break through the York defence, but could only smash his shot into the side netting from inside the box.

John-Lewis was replaced by Boden with 20 minutes left to play, and the substitute scored with one of his first few touches of the game.

Luke James played a great ball into the box which Boden did well to control, before turning and slotting a strike into the goal.

The third goal granted York a comfortable platform in a game that, as the second half progressed, it looked increasingly likely they would win.

York’s impressive passing moves continued late into the second half and with 10 minutes to go, Hancox found himself on the end of such a move.

The 29-year-old though could only hook his shot over the bar.

AJ Greaves thought he had scored York’s fourth goal of the game, but was denied by the raised offside flag.

Moments later, the Minstermen would get their fourth courtesy of Dyson.

The midfielder received a lay-off from substitute Fallowfield and, despite it being a relatively tame effort, Dyson was able to beat Walters and round off a dominating second-half display for York.

Dyson would have a chance to secure a brace in the game’s dying embers, but saw his shot well saved by the Selby goalkeeper.

Goals: John-Lewis (58’, 61’), Boden (71’), Dyson (84’)

Selby Town: Walters, Ward (Leicester 56’), Wilson, Rollinson, Clamp, Gothard, Snaith, Davison, Flanagan, Stephenson, Clapham

Unused subs: McNaughton, Cooper, Vass, Clark, Leeming

York City: Ross (Whitley 45’), Duckworth, Kerr (Sanders 50’), Crookes (Dale 72’), Whittle (Fallowfield 70’), Burgess (Greaves 45’), Dyson, Hancox, Duku (James 56’) , John-Lewis (Boden 70’), Hurst (Kouhyar 45’)

Stats for Selby v York:

Shots (on target): 3 (0) | 16 (8)

Fouls committed: 2 | 7

Yellow cards: 0 | 0

Offsides: 2 | 1

Corners: 0 | 5

Attendance: 1,648

York City’s star man: Michael Duckworth. Though it wasn’t Duckworth scoring the goals, it was the right-back that always looked to create them. He notched two assists against Selby and could have definitely had more if other chances had been finished, while also putting in a solid defensive shift.