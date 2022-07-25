YORK City have confirmed their squad numbers ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Stockport County loanee Ethan Ross has inherited the number one shirt from departed goalkeeper Peter Jameson, with Ryan Whitley retaining the number 18 shirt he held before departing York on loan for Scarborough Athletic.

Michael Duckworth, who City re-signed earlier this month, has taken the number 28 shirt.

New signing Ryan Fallowfield, who joined the Minstermen from Harrogate Town, has taken the number two jersey which Duckworth wore last term.

Olly Dyson has moved from number seven to number eight and ex-Port Vale winger Alex Hurst has inherited Dyson's former squad number.

The numbers nine and 10, left vacant after the departures of Kurt Willoughby and Clayton Donaldson, have been taken by new arrivals Scott Boden and Scott Burgess respectively.

Ben Dale, who signed a professional deal earlier this month, has been given the number 15 shirt.

The squad numbers have been unveiled ahead of York’s fifth pre-season clash of the campaign in which they will take on Selby Town away from home on Tuesday (7.30pm).

Squad numbers: 1. Ross, 2. Fallowfield, 3. Crookes, 4. Kouogun, 5. Kerr, 6. McLaughlin, 7. Hurst, 8. Dyson, 9. Boden, 10. Burgess, 11. Kouhyar, 12. Whittle, 14. John-Lewis, 15. Dale, 16. Hancox, 17. Sanders, 18. Whitley, 20. Greaves, 21. Mafuta, 23. James, 27. Duku, 28. Duckworth.