YORK City fell to a 4-0 defeat away at Macclesfield on Saturday in their fourth pre-season friendly of the new campaign.

Here are five things we learnt from the game.

1. York’s defence needs refining

Of course, results in pre-season are not as impactful as results in the regular season, with many teams and managers utilising friendlies to work on fitness and find a preferred starting line-up, with City boss John Askey no different. Regardless though, the Minstermen have conceded 12 goals in their four friendlies thus far and have begun each of those pre-season games with the centre-back pairing of Maxim Kouogun and Sam Sanders. Though both defenders, as well as goalkeepers Ethan Ross and Ryan Whitley, have shown promising signs, there is still some refining needed in York’s backline.

2. Attack lacks clinical edge

The 4-0 scoreline was somewhat unflattering for a York side that were able to create chances against Macclesfield, but one of City’s clearest issues was their failure to take those chances. Mitch Hancox and Scott Boden had the best efforts for the Minstermen, with both seeing their shots denied by impressive saves from Marcelo Pitaluga. York built moves from the defence and midfield, but so often saw them squandered through poor decision making in the final third of the pitch. A finish was not quite right, or a cross was slightly too deep, which served to end a well-crafted attacking move.

3. York’s wing-play is promising

Be it through their wingers or full-backs, some of City’s best play against the Silkmen came on the wing. Ryan Fallowfield and Maziar Kouhyar were strong on the right-hand side while Kouhyar’s replacement, Manny Duku, combined well with the former Harrogate Town right-back during his time on the pitch. Alex Hurst on the left was, once again, one of York’s brightest sparks in the game and he profited from left-back Adam Crookes’ defensive capabilities, which allowed the ex-Port Vale winger to roam freely going forward.

4. The team is still gelling

With 15 new faces having arrived at the LNER Community Stadium this summer, York are still working to better the chemistry of their much-changed side. There have been definite improvements in the passing and pressing throughout the friendlies, but it is evident that the team are still gelling, particularly in attack. Pre-season is the best time for things to fall into place, however it is worth noting that City have just two friendlies remaining, against Selby Town on Tuesday away from home (7.30pm) and against Notts County at home on Saturday (3pm).

5. Silkmen have had more time together

Although Macclesfield are an eighth-tier side, who last season were promoted to the Pitching In Northern Premier League division one west, it is worth considering that they have had far longer to work together as a side than York have, who currently have a team built predominantly from new arrivals. They have also been able to loan in players such as Pitaluga, who arrived from Premier League side Liverpool, as they seek to return to the former glories that Macclesfield Town once had.