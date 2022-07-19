JOHN ASKEY has noted that new York City centre-back Fraser Kerr was absent from their clash against Bradford City due to injury, but suggested he could return to action as soon as this week.

York fell to their second successive pre-season defeat on Saturday, losing 4-1 to Sky Bet League Two side Bradford at the LNER Community Stadium.

Kerr, who City signed from Chesterfield earlier this month, was a notable absence.

York manager Askey noted that the defender didn't feature due to injury and he should return to training shortly, perhaps soon enough to feature in City’s third pre-season friendly against Guiseley on Wednesday evening (7.30pm).

“Fraser got injured when we were in Scotland,” he said. “It was a slight calf strain, he should be back (this week).”

“It’s important when you have a new group of players that they do get the chance to spend time together.

“If we hadn’t done that, they’d see each other in training but you don’t get that team spirit.

“The trip went well, everyone seems to get on, but you can do everything right, it’s all about getting the right results.

“Hopefully we will do that at the start of the season.”