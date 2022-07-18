YORK City Knights Ladies maintained their unbeaten record in the Betfred Super League after comfortably dispatching Huddersfield Giants 50-0.

It took just five minutes for York to open the scoring when Tara Jane Stanley passed inside to Lacey Owens, who sprinted over the line.

Sinead Peach doubled the Knights’ lead later in the first half, powering her way through from short range.

The score was improved by Stanley, who scored her first of four conversions in the match.

Owens and Stanley would combine again to increase York’s score, with Owens turning provider.

Stanley cut inside the Huddersfield defence to score before going on to better her own try, giving the Knights a comfortable lead early in the game.

York entered the half-time break up 20-0 after Tamzin Renouf notched the fourth try for her side with under five minutes left to play.

After play resumed, Hollie Dodd collected an inside pass and was able to score after a brilliant solo run, bypassing four of the Giants defenders. Stanley was able to improve the score.

On the hour mark, York raised their advantage to 30-0 after Peach advanced through the middle of the field before finding Ash Hyde who scored on the far side.

Renouf scored her second try of the game after claiming a kick to the corner from Stanley, planting the ball over the line.

With the game already decided, the Knights still went on a late surge in the match, scoring three tries within the final 10 minutes.

Jasmine Bell notched her first try of the game, which Stanley improved, before Renouf was able to complete her hat-trick.

In the game’s final minute, Stanley’s try and conversion saw York stretch their lead to 50-0.

The win means the Knights remain atop the Super League Group One table with a four point lead on the second-placed Leeds Rhinos.