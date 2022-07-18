YORK City fell to their second-straight loss in pre-season on Saturday, being defeated 4-1 by Bradford City at the LNER Community Stadium.

Here are five things we learnt from the game.

1. City still working on the system

York seemed to cede possession often against Bradford, more so than they did against Middlesbrough.

Manager John Askey was right to point out that the heat will have played a part in the game, but so many of City’s passes were hopeful long balls forward with no real target at the end of them, particularly in the first half.

The Minstermen struggled to even retain possession, often misplacing passes that, in theory, were quite simple ones to make.

Of course, there have been 15 summer signings for York, so there will still be much gelling to do for what is an almost completely new-look side compared to that of last season.

2. Boden still needs time

Of all the new arrivals, it seems Scott Boden is one in particular that is still very much learning the ways of Askey’s system.

The small sample size he has provided currently is hardly one of promise, with the forward often not reaching a ball in the final third and scarcely pressing his opponents while they hold possession.

The 32-year-old striker has played just two halves of football for York so far though, and there is still more than enough time for him to fully learn what is being asked of him.

3. Fallowfield was impressive on debut

Ryan Fallowfield missed City’s first pre-season game of the campaign but was able to make his debut against Bradford on Saturday.

The 26-year-old, who joined the Minstermen from Harrogate Town last month, was able to showcase his ability in the first-half, often thundering up and down the right flank and combining well with Manny Duku, who was playing on the right-wing.

He seemed particularly potent in attack, with his cross-turned-shot being York’s best chance of the half.

While there are, of course, still improvements and adaptations to be made, Fallowfield offered a promising insight of what he may yet bring to City.

4. Some exciting play in attack

There was little to celebrate for York in the first-half, but the second 45 minutes offered some positives, particularly in attack.

Maziar Kouhyar, Alex Hurst, Olly Dyson and Lenell John-Lewis in particular played well, often looking to create something for their team.

It was second-half substitute John-Lewis that notched York’s only goal of the game with a tidy finish that so many supporters have come to expect from him, showcasing that he looks to have maintained the strong form he finished last term in, having scored six goals in his final seven games.

5. Higher seeded opposition provided a test

As with York’s game against ‘Boro, they were competing against a side that were in a higher tier of football than themselves, with the Bantams plying their trade in the Sky Bet League Two.

To be able to showcase even glimpses of the system Askey wants his side to play in is encouraging when done against tough opposition.

York will no doubt be hoping that in their next friendlies against Guiseley, Macclesfield Town, Selby Town and Notts County, that they can acquire some wins, with each team being either in the same tier as City or below.