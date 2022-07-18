JOHN ASKEY has confirmed that experienced right-back Michael Duckworth has committed to York City for the upcoming season.

Duckworth was a mainstay for York as they sealed promotion from the Vanarama National League North in the last campaign, ending a five-term stint in the sixth-tier of English football.

Making 24 appearances, his campaign came to an abrupt end when, in April, he tore his calf in a 3-0 defeat to Alfreton Town.

Duckworth’s contract expired at the end of last season, though City confirmed that he had been invited to train with the side during pre-season.

York manager Askey revealed, after the Minstermen lost 4-1 to Bradford City in their second friendly on Saturday, that the 30-year-old will be part of the team for their nearing National League campaign, having featured in the clash against the Bantams as a trialist.

“We signed Michael Duckworth (on Saturday), I think you saw his quality when he came on,” noted Askey.

“If he can stay fit for the whole season, it’ll be massive for us.

“He’s a really good footballer and I like the fact that he’s a York lad as well, I think it’s important that we try to have at least one or two in the team.

“It’ll help with people’s feelings towards the football club, he can express how much it means to him and hopefully pass that on to other players.”

Duckworth, who started his career in York’s youth academy before re-joining the club in 2020, will offer able competition to right-back Ryan Fallowfield, who York signed from Harrogate Town last month.

The 26-year-old made his first appearance for the Minstermen against Bradford after missing their game against Middlesbrough and his performance was one that impressed Askey.

“I thought he did well for his first game,” insisted the York City boss. “He looked fit and strong and it’s good competition for the full-back position with Duckworth.”