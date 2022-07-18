YORK City Knights have confirmed that former player Ben Cockayne has returned to the club as their new assistant coach.
The appointment comes after it was revealed earlier this month that former assistant coach Brett Delaney would be departing York to join Hull Kingston Rovers as a forwards coach.
Delaney was set to make the move to Hull at the end of the season, but the switch was brought forward after Tony Smith’s departure from the Robins.
Cockayne spent two seasons with the Knights in 2018 and 2019, scoring 13 tries in 35 appearances for the club.
He was part of the side that won promotion to the Betfred Championship from League One.
The 38-year-old, who played as a full-back and a winger, worked with Hull KR’s under-16s set-up in a coaching role after initially retiring in 2019 before making a comeback in 2021 with Doncaster.
“I’ve always admired numerous aspects of Ben’s personality and the impact he has on individuals and groups within a team environment,” said Knights head coach James Ford.
“He’s a very passionate, driven and committed young man who I’m confident will help us improve in the short, medium and long term.”
