JOHN ASKEY has noted that York City’s 4-1 defeat to Bradford City in their second pre-season game of the campaign has given his side “a bit of a reality check.”

Goals from Kian Scales, Andrew Cook, Lee Angol and Kian Harratt ensured Bradford cruised to a comfortable win over York.

Lenell John-Lewis’ goal was nothing but a consolation for City, who are now winless from two pre-season games of a planned six.

York manager Askey was aware that his side could’ve performed at a higher standard against the Bantams.

“We could’ve coped better, I know that,” he reflected.

“I think it’s given us a bit of a reality check. There are lots of things to work on, the main thing is getting pressure on the ball.

“We talk about systems and movement but if you don’t get any pressure on the ball against the opposition, they’re going to cause problems. We struggled to do that today.

“There’s a lot to work on, but it’s early days and I’m not getting carried away. It’s the second game, the conditions weren’t great for trying to press the ball either.

“We have to look at different ways of doing things. Today was a fantastic workout for us against a team who will probably be up there (challenging for promotion) in League Two.”

The Minstermen have a new-look team that are still integrating with each other, having signed 15 players ahead of their upcoming season, which will be their first term in the Vanarama National League since the 2016/17 campaign.

Scott Boden, Alex Hurst, Fraser Kerr, Luke James, Manny Duku, Ryan Fallowfield, Gus Mafuta, Ethan Ross, Scott Burgess, Alex Whittle and Adam Crookes have all signed for City ahead of the new campaign, which York start with a home game against Woking on Saturday, August 6.

When asked if he was happy with his current squad, Askey noted: “I’m happy at the moment, but we aren’t playing competitive games.

“We’ll get a better idea when we’re playing teams in our league. We’ve got cover in every position and as time goes on we’ll have a better idea of who is what we want and who isn't.

“If they’re not at the standard we want, we have to do something about it.”