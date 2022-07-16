YORK City fell to their second pre-season defeat in two games after losing 4-1 to Bradford City at the LNER Community Stadium.

Goals from Kian Scales, Andrew Cook, Lee Angol and Kian Harratt rendered Lenell John-Lewis’ strike a mere consolation as York remained winless in pre-season.

Bradford, meanwhile, picked up their second win in three games in what was a comfortable victory for the Bantams.

City manager John Askey made five changes to his starting side from the one he fielded in the first half against Middlesbrough, seemingly reverting to his 4-3-3 system that so many York fans have become accustomed to.

Goalkeeper Ryan Whitley replaced Ethan Ross as Manny Duku, Maziar Kouhyar and AJ Greaves came into the team in place of Olly Dyson, Luke James and Gus Mafuta.

There was also a debut for right-back Ryan Fallowfield who, taking the place of Adam Crookes, made his first appearance for York since joining them last month.

It was Bradford who had the first chance of the game when, just five minutes in, Emmanuel Osadebe went for goal with an effort that he blazed over the bar.

York struggled to cope with the pressure Bradford were putting on them, often looking for long balls forward and ceding possession as they did so.

It didn’t take long for Bradford to open the scoring in the game. Just moments after York first-team coach Kingsley James was screaming for his side to keep possession, Lee Angol picked off a loose pass from York and initiated the Bantams’ attack.

He and Cook exchanged passes well before finding Scales in the box. The midfielder scored with a well-placed shot beyond Ryan Whitley into the bottom-right corner.

After just over 20 minutes had been played, Manny Duku was fouled on the right wing as he looked to thunder forward into the box.

From the resulting free-kick, Maziar Kouyhar whipped in a dangerous ball which, though well placed, was unable to connect with anyone in the area.

Bradford were able to win a corner after some brilliant work from Cook on the wing, who was able to beat and bypass Fallowfield.

The corner was taken by Jamie Walker and flicked on by Angol. Cook picked the ball up and hit a powerful strike beyond Whitley to double the lead for the Bantams.

York really struggled to find their rhythm in the first half. They were barely capable of putting together attacking moves and looked shaky in defence.

Their best chance of the half came towards the end of it, when Kouhyar played a free-kick quickly into Fallowfield who had charged into the box.

His cross was low-driven and forced Bradford goalkeeper Harry Lewis to punch it away from goal.

The Minstermen made nine changes at half time, with Ethan Ross, Adam Crookes, Gus Mafuta, Paddy McLaughlin, Olly Dyson, Alex Hurst, Lenell John-Lewis, Luke James and a trialist all being introduced.

Despite having an almost fully fresh 11, York began the second half in the worst possible way.

Within the opening minute, Angol was fed through with a long ball forward and was able to slot his strike beyond Ross to give City their third goal.

Ross was once again called into action not long after Angol’s effort, doing excellently well to deny a chipped attempt on goal from the Bantams.

The introduction of John-Lewis in particular was noticeable for the Minstermen, as it meant York had a target to aim their forward passes to, something Boden hasn’t quite been able to offer in the two halves of football he has played for City thus far.

Just after the hour mark, York made a really nice passing move to advance up the field, starting at the feet of Ross and, after going through the defence and midfield, eventually found Dyson on the right-wing.

Dyson swung a cross in towards John-Lewis who was able to guide his shot, which was York’s first of the game, into the goal to pull one back for City.

The Minstermen slowed down once again after their goal, often settling into their own half and absorbing the Bradford pressure.

Their efforts were not strong enough though to prevent Bradford from scoring their fourth.

Levi Sutton played the ball to Harratt and the young striker turned well in the box before smashing a shot beyond Ross.

Alex Hurst was another influential option for City after being introduced, with the winger constantly looking to create chances for his team.

In fact it was his cross-turned-shot that served as York’s best chance after their goal, his effort nearly catching Lewis out and dipping into the goal.

York though were just unable to truly trouble Bradford beyond their goal and even that was a consolation. They couldn’t quite breach the Bantams’ defence as much as they needed to.

There were, however, still some positive signs. The interplay and buildup before York’s only goal looked very good, with many players involved as the ball progressed up the pitch.

City, who have signed 15 players this summer, still have a lot of integrating to do and have four more opportunities in pre-season to further practice and understand Askey's methods.

York: Whitley (Ross 45’), Fallowfield (Trialist A 45’), Kouogun, Sanders (Crookes 45’), Whittle, Greaves (Mafuta 45’), Burgess (McLaughlin 45’), Hancox (Dyson 45’), Duku (Hurst 45’), Boden (John-Lewis 45’), Kouhyar (James 45’)

Subs: Ross, Crookes, McLaughlin, Hurst, Dyson, John-Lewis, Dale, Mafuta, James, Trialist A, Trialist B

Bradford: Lewis, Halliday, Foulds (Crichlow 45’), Staunton, Platt (Songo’o 45’), Smallwood (Sutton 45’), Angol (Cousin-Dawson 62’), Scales (Wood 77’), Cook (East 45’), Walker (Threlkeld 62’), Osadebe (Young 45’)

Subs: Richardson, Threlkeld, Cousin-Dawson, Crichlow, Songo'o, East, Sutton, Wood, Harratt, Young

Goals: Scales (13’), Cook (24’), Angol (47’), John-Lewis (64’), Harratt (80')

Shots - 3 (2) | 11 (5)

Corners - 1 | 4

Offsides - 4 | 0

Fouls committed - 10 | 7

Yellow cards - 0 | 0

York City’s star man: Alex Hurst. Once again after coming onto the pitch, Hurst was consistently looking to create attacking options for York City.

Referee: Ross Joyce

Attendance: 2,411 (938 away fans)