YORK City Knights Ladies centre Bettie Lambert has been called up to the Ireland national team’s train-on squad.

Lambert was part of the Ireland team that, in June, beat Italy 30-6 as part of the ongoing, and inaugural, European Championship ‘B’.

Ireland are now looking ahead to their final group game against Wales in October as they build experience ahead of qualifying games for the 2025 World Cup.

Wales played Italy a week after Ireland, dismantling them in a 60-0 thrashing to seat themselves first in the group.

“I have left four spots open for people to return or enter the squad,” said Ireland head coach John Whalley.

“It has become a real competition for places and that is exactly what we want at this level.”

Ireland squad: Birchall, Burgess, Callan, Carroll, Cassidy, Cobain, Coleman, Copley, Crowe, Curran, Dunne, Farrell, Hanley, Harrison, Lambert, Lawless, McAuliffe, McCallion, McCusker, McGuinness, McKeown, O’Neill, O’Neill, Quinn, Synott, Willett.