YORK City Knights Ladies’ Betfred Super League clash against Huddersfield Giants will be part of a showcase of girls’ and women’s rugby league on Sunday, July 17.
The LNER Community Stadium will host two games prior to York’s meeting with Huddersfield.
First there will be an under-14s War of the Roses match (11.30am) before the grand final of the under-16s premier division (1pm).
Lindsay Anfield’s Knights will kick-off at 3pm, seeking a fifth-straight win to further their stay at the top of the Super League table.
Tickets, which will be priced at £5 for adults and concessions while free for under-16s, will be valid for all three matches on the day and are available here: www.yorkcityknights.com/tickets.
They can also be bought from the ticket office at the stadium, or over the phone on: 01904942232.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here