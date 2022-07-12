YORK City Knights back-rower Toby Warren has been called up to the Yorkshire Academy squad for their third and final match against Lancashire this year.
Yorkshire will play their third and final Academy Origin game of the season, with Warren maintaining his place in the side, having been called up for the second game of the series.
Lancashire took the first game in Widnes at the DCBL Stadium in May, winning 56-34.
Yorkshire were unable to level the series in the second clash last month, falling to a 38-20 defeat at the AJ Bell Stadium.
Warren’s form for both York and Yorkshire has seen head of England pathways Paul Anderson keep his faith in the teenager.
Throughout the ongoing season, Warren has featured for both the senior Knights squad in the Betfred Championship as they look to secure a play-off place, as well as spending some time on loan with the Leeds Rhinos academy.
The 19-year-old joined the Knights through their Excel Player Development Programme, having began his career with New Earswick All Blacks and Heworth.
Yorkshire are looking to avoid a whitewash in a series that, due to losing the first two games, they are unable to win.
Yorkshire squad: Aldridge, Armstrong, Balmforth, Barley, Edgell, Green, Higgins, Hobson, Holroyd, Kellett, Laidlaw, Lawford, Lumb, Martin, Medford, Pratt, Severs, Simpson, Staveley, Wacokecoke, Warren.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here