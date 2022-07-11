MANNY DUKU has insisted that good things will happen for York City if the team continue to put in the work that they did against Middlesbrough.

York unveiled Duku as a new signing last week, having brought the forward in from Havant and Waterlooville.

The attacker made his debut for City in the first friendly of their pre-season, a 3-2 defeat to Sky Bet Championship side Middlesbrough, on Friday.

Duku is now part of a bolstered York attack that elsewhere features Maziar Kouhyar, Olly Dyson, Alex Hurst, Scott Boden, Luke James and Lenell John-Lewis.

When asked if the competition for his position will continue to motivate him, Duku replied: “Definitely. We (perform) for the team and the club.

“My performances, if I score or assist, if others do it, it’s all for the team. Performances are very important.

“I hope everyone can put in the same work as we did today and I’m pretty sure the rest will come.”

Duku was able to score on his debut for the Minstermen, notching his first goal of the new campaign with a thunderous header.

The 29-year-old, who can play anywhere across the frontline, netted the first of York’s two goals, offering supporters an early glimpse of what he will offer the club.

“It felt great,” enthused Duku. “It was the first game of the season as a group and for the crowd as well.

“It’s a great game to get your first goal of the season, as early as it has come.

“I’ve been scoring quite a few with my head recently. It’s just (about) keeping the form I’ve been having and keeping going as well.”

“I’ve always been a centre forward, but I can play on the wing.

“Towards the end of last season I played a bit on the wing and (against ‘Boro) I was there again.”

Duku is one of 15 new signings that York have made ahead of the 2022/23 season, which will be their first in the Vanarama National League in five years.

Duku, James, Boden, Hurst, Alex Whittle, Fraser Kerr, Scott Burgess, Gus Mafuta, Ryan Fallowfield, Adam Crookes and Ethan Ross have all moved to the LNER Community Stadium for the coming campaign as manager John Askey looked to strengthen his side.

City have also confirmed the returns of loanees Mitch Hancox, Sam Sanders, AJ Greaves and John-Lewis, while too extending the contracts of Maziar Kouhyar, Paddy McLaughlin, Maxim Kouogun and Olly Dyson.

Despite the team being so new, Duku had nothing but praise for the comradery shown thus far.

“The lads have been amazing so far,” insisted Duku.

“Since I’ve been here, everyone has been brilliant. It’s been two or three days I think and everyone has been brilliant. Playing for the fans is amazing for me, everything was great.

“I’ve set a few targets, but I’ll keep them to myself.

“It’s always something you keep to yourself, hopefully you hit them and be as proud as you can be.”