YORK City Ladies began their pre-season campaign with a 4-0 victory over Lincoln Women Under-23s.

The comfortable victory was York’s first game under new manager Steph Fairless, who was appointed after the departure of former boss Chris Hamilton.

The new York City chairman Glen Henderson was in attendance at the game to meet the City players in person.

York are preparing for a season in the FA Women’s National League division one north which will be their first ever campaign in the fourth tier.

The Minsterbelles will play the second game of their pre-season next weekend, taking on Chester le Street away from home on Saturday, July 17 (2pm).

York will then host Brighouse Town on Saturday, July 24 and Hull United on Saturday, July 31.

In August they will play Huddersfield Town at home before travelling to Doncaster Rovers for their final pre-season game.