YORK City kicked off their pre-season campaign with a 3-2 loss against Middlesbrough at the LNER Community Stadium on Friday.

Here are five things we learnt from the game.

1. A strong game from both goalkeepers

New signing Ethan Ross and Ryan Whitley played a half each for York against ‘Boro, with both goalkeepers putting on an impressive performance.

Though Ross seemed to have a somewhat shaky opening few minutes the goalkeeper, who joined City on loan from Stockport County, went on to make some wonderful saves in the first half to keep a threatening Middlesbrough attack at bay.

Whitley, who spent last season on loan at Scarborough Athletic, put on an equally splendid showing. Though he conceded two goals, he showed off an ability that made it clear as to why he is so highly rated at the club.

City boss John Askey had nothing but praise for his two shot stoppers who offered an early relief for supporters that may have been worried over the position after Peter Jameson’s departure to Harrogate Town.

“It’s great to have lads who have great stature,” he enthused.

“Both of them made really good saves and hopefully they won’t have that much to do when we start playing properly.”

2. This team still needs to gel

The Minstermen have added 15 new faces to their side ahead of what will be their first Vanarama National League campaign in five seasons.

Ross, Scott Boden, Alex Hurst, Fraser Kerr, Scott Burgess, Gus Mafuta, Ryan Fallowfield, Adam Crookes, Manny Duku and Luke James have all joined York for the new term.

Alex Whittle has returned to the club also, having played for City between 2016 and 2018.

With such an influx of new players, it will naturally take more than a game for the side to operate as fluidly as they are able.

The mixing of the team will take time, but there are already some promising signs of what can be expected over the coming weeks and months.

3. Fine support for a club in a new era

York’s game against Middlesbrough marked a new era of the club’s history, as it was the first game under new ownership.

New chairman Glen Henderson was in attendance, speaking with and shaking hands of fans ahead of kick-off.

The atmosphere at the LNER Community Stadium was one of positivity, in spite of the eventual loss.

Thousands of City fans turned out for what was a pre-season friendly and were in full voice from kick-off until the final whistle.

It is clear that, even in a new campaign, the ‘feel-good’ factor from last season is as strong as it was and has carried on.

4. Some comfortable outfield debuts

There were 10 debuts for York in their match against Middlesbrough, with Ross, Boden, Hurst, Burgess, Mafuta, Crookes, Duku, James, Kerr and Dale each making their first appearance for the club.

Ross arguably had the strongest introductory game of the bunch, but that’s not to say there weren’t some impressive debuts from outfield players.

Hurst in particular had a very strong start to his York career. Brought on for the second half, Hurst pressed the ‘Boro players at any opportunity he could.

Duku had a great start for City too. He scored the first of their two goals with what was a brilliant header into the net, offering a glimpse at the aerial prowess he may offer the Minstermen.

Kerr and Crookes were also standouts from the game. Kerr looked very comfortable in the air and on the ball in the second half, while Crookes looked strong playing both in a back five and a back three.

5. It’s a good platform to build on

The game may have ended in a defeat for York, but they were playing an opposition that ply their trade three tiers above City.

Not only that, but the side that ‘Boro put out for the game wasn’t a weak one with many senior players featuring.

York were able to display even just a slight showing of what they as a team may be able to do under Askey next season.