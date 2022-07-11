JACK CLARKE has departed Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur and signed a four-year deal with Sunderland.

Clarke, who was born in York, spent the second half of last season on loan with Sunderland.

The winger scored once and notched four assists in 20 appearances as he helped the Black Cats earn promotion to the Sky Bet Championship through the League One play-offs.

Clarke began his career in the Heworth academy, joining Leeds United in 2009. He would go on to make his senior debut for the club in 2018.

The 21-year-old played 24 games for the Whites in the 2018/19 season before joining Tottenham in a deal worth around £10 million.

During his time with Spurs, he spent time on loan with Leeds, Queens Park Rangers and Stoke City before joining Sunderland, making 21 further appearances in the Championship.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be back (at Sunderland) because I really enjoyed my time here last season,” enthused Clarke.

“It felt right to return and after winning promotion to the Championship last season, I’m excited to play my part in the next step of our journey.

“We have a good balance in the squad and a great bond in the dressing room, so I believe we can continue to progress as a team and enjoy another successful season.”

Sunderland will be playing in the second tier of English football for the first time in four seasons after their promotion.

“(Clarke) has obviously got quality,” noted Sunderland manager Alex Neil. “But what he needed to do was find a home and we have managed to provide that.

“Jack enjoys it here and for us, we are pleased to have the deal across the line as it adds another attacking option.”