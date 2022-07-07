JOHN ASKEY hopes he gets as much support from York City’s new owners as he received under former chairman Jason McGill.

After 16 years at the helm, McGill sold his majority shareholding in York on Tuesday, with new chairman Glen Henderson since purchasing a 51 per cent stake in the club from the club’s Supporters’ Trust, who now own 49 per cent.

Askey worked under McGill for nine months and delivered promotion through the Vanarama National League North play-offs back in May.

The City manager is hopeful that he will receive the same level of support from the new ownership.

“It’s not something I’m really pleased about because I had a good relationship with the previous owner, he supported me,” said Askey.

“You can only take people as you find them and obviously we were successful and things went well.

“Hopefully I’ll get as much support from everyone who’s coming in, we’ve got the do the same job as what we were doing previously and that’s winning games.”

When asked about his first impressions of the new owners, Askey replied: “It’s difficult to say because it’s all so new.

“They’re enthusiastic, and they want to do well and bring everybody on board.

“The thing is at the moment, we’ve probably got a mid-table budget. If they can help me with the budget, then that’s a big thing for myself.

“I think a lot of things will be long-term for the football club. It’s over a period of time whether you see changes, we’re all looking forward to seeing what happens.

“If he (Henderson) wants to give me a little bit more then he’s very welcome to do so.

“I’ve been sensible in what I’ve brought in, there’s still a bit more left in the budget. We are where we are with it.

“Owners have to put so much money in now, even at a club like York, it haemorrhages money. I appreciate that and try to spend it wisely, to hopefully get value for money.

“The more that people can help us, the better chance we’ve got.”

The Trust’s stake in City has increased from 25 per cent to 49 per cent this week and, under Henderson, the fans group are set to have more say in how the club is run.

This hybrid partnership model, as well as operating under a hands-on chairman like Henderson, is something Askey admits he has not worked under before.

“I can’t tell you (my feelings on the Trust’s role), I’ve never had that before,” he stated.

“I’ve always worked under an owner. Hopefully it’s a good thing for the football club, only time will tell, I think everyone is positive about it which is good.

“There’s been a real positive feeling about York in the last few months, hopefully that can continue.”

The new regime gets underway tomorrow as York host Sky Bet Championship side Middlesbrough in their first pre-season friendly (7pm).

City have sold upwards of 3,500 tickets for the clash as they prepare to start their first Vanarama National League campaign in six years next month.

When discussing the impact the crowd can have for his team, even in pre-season, Askey noted: “It’s fantastic. The atmosphere is brilliant and if you’re a football player, you want to play in front of big crowds.

“It gives our players a lift, hopefully we can put on a good performance.

“I’m not too concerned about Middlesbrough, I’m more concerned about Woking at the start of the season.

“It’s early days. Because it’s so early, we just try and get 45 minutes for everyone.

“Some will have to play a bit more and we’ve got a trialist in, but it’s just training as far as I’m concerned.

“You can start pre-season, win every game and it goes out of the window when you start the league.

“We’re just looking for fitness and hopefully we can give Middlesbrough a good game.”