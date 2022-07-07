FORMER York City striker Clayton Donaldson has signed for Gainsborough Trinity after his release from the Minstermen.

Donaldson spent last season with York and played a crucial role in their promotion to the Vanarama National League.

The striker scored 14 goals in all competitions for City, finishing the campaign as their top scorer.

The 38-year-old departed John Askey's side in May, bringing to an end his second spell with the club, having scored 44 goals in 93 appearances during his first stint between 2005 and 2007.

Donaldson has now joined a Gainsborough side who placed 17th in the Pitching In Northern Premier League premier division last term.

The 38-year-old will be managed by Damon Parkinson and former York striker Neal Bishop.

"Bishop played a big part in me joining Gainsborough,” noted Donaldson.

“We first played together at York City and have kept in touch ever since. When I was released, he texted me straight away to see if I was interested and what the situation was.

“I had a few options on the table, but I wanted to get away for a holiday first and then take it from there.

“Knowing him like I do, when he was back onto me, I knew I wanted to come along.

“It fitted with where I'm at. I am still fit and hungry and want to play, everything fitted.

“We got down to the nitty gritty and opportunities to be involved with aspects of the coaching while I study for my UEFA A Licence, it all worked."