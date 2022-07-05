YORK City have completed the signings of forwards Luke James and Manny Duku from Barrow and Havant and Waterlooville respectively.

The duo bring York’s first-team squad size to 21 as City look towards their upcoming Vanarama National League season.

The 27-year-old James can play as either a winger or a striker and has spent the bulk of his career in the Football League, having previously played for Hartlepool United, Peterborough United and Forest Green.

Duku, who is 29 years old, began his career in his native Holland before moving to England and has played extensively throughout the lower leagues.

He also spent two years in Scotland with Raith Rovers and Inverness.

The pair join Scott Boden, Lenell John-Lewis, Maziar Kouhyar, Alex Hurst and Olly Dyson as attacking options for manager John Askey.

City have already signed Boden, Hurst, Ryan Fallowfield, Adam Crookes and Scott Burgess, as well as bringing back John-Lewis, Kouhyar, Dyson, Paddy McLaughlin, Maxim Kouogun, Ryan Whitley, Mitch Hancox and Sam Sanders.

The Minstermen also recently announced the signings of left-back Alex Whittle, central midfielder Gus Mafuta, defensive midfielder AJ Greaves, centre-back Fraser Kerr and goalkeeper Ethan Ross, the latter joining on a one-year loan from Stockport County.

The club remain in talks with left-back Scott Barrow over a new deal, while right-back Michael Duckworth has been invited back to the club for pre-season training.

York will begin their pre-season run with a match against Middlesbrough at the LNER Community Stadium on Friday, July 8 (7pm).