JOHN ASKEY has confirmed that York City still have the resources to bring “one or two” more new players to the club ahead of the new season.

City are preparing for their first Vanarama National League campaign since the 2016/17 term, after securing promotion to the fifth-tier with a 2-0 win over Boston United in the National League North play-off final in May.

Ahead of the new season, which will kick off on Saturday, August 6, City can boast an 18-man strong senior team, having signed 10 new players.

Scott Boden, Alex Hurst, Ryan Fallowfield, Scott Burgess, Adam Crookes, Fraser Kerr, Gus Mafuta, AJ Greaves, Ethan Ross and Alex Whittle have all arrived at the LNER Community Stadium for the upcoming campaign.

Sam Sanders, Lenell John-Lewis and Mitch Hancox, all loanees from last term, have committed to City for next season.

The Minstermen have also extended the contracts of Paddy McLaughlin, Maxim Kouogun, Maziar Kouhyar and Ryan Whitley.

Although they have already brought in several new faces, York may still bring in some more players to further strengthen their side.

“We’ve still got scope to bring one or two more in,” noted manager John Askey. “And luckily for me there’s been plenty of support as regards to bringing players in.

“It’s been pleasing that when I have spoken to players, it’s been a good response. I think York City has a good reputation regarding players, it obviously makes my job that bit easier, (as did) going to the new ground with the support we get.

“It’s probably been easier than what it would have been at other clubs.

“Obviously, going into a new league, the cost of it is a lot more than what it would be if we stayed (in the National League North).

“Again, I’ve had the support and I’ve been pleased with the players that we’ve got for the money that we’ve spent.”

City have also announced that five of their youth academy products, Ben Dale, Elliot Owen, Kyle Lancaster, Jonny Shepherd and Jonny Haase, have signed professional contracts.

The club had much to rebuild at the conclusion of their promotion-winning season after the loss of some key players, such as former captain Matty Brown, star goalkeeper Peter Jameson and the tough-tackling midfielder Akil Wright.

Askey though was insistent that the club must continue to look forward.

“That feel-good factor has carried on from last year, you can feel that when you talk to people around the town and we want to keep it going now.

“It’s a good place to be at the moment, but we also know that it’s about winning games and we have to try and keep that going.

“You’ve always got to look to push on.

“You start the season and we want to win games, we’ll probably know after about 10 games whereabouts it looks like we’re going to be but obviously when you first start the season, you’re looking to go as high as you possibly can.”