MITCH HANCOX has agreed to a new contract with York City to keep him at the club for the 2022/23 season.
Hancox joined York from Hereford in October last year on what was originally a one-month loan deal, which was then extended until the end of the campaign.
Though a left-back by trade, he was often played in central midfield by manager John Askey alongside Paddy McLaughlin and Akil Wright.
The 28-year-old scored nine goals for City in 37 appearances in the Vanarama National League North, including one in the play-off eliminator against Chorley Town.
He was released by his parent club Hereford in May.
Hancox becomes the eighth confirmed member of Askey’s City side ahead of their National League campaign, after Scott Boden, Paddy McLaughlin, Maxim Kouogun, Olly Dyson, Alex Hurst and Maziar Kouhyar and Ryan Whitley.
