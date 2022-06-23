RYAN WHITLEY will be staying with York City until 2024 after agreeing a new two-year contract with the club.
Whitley is a product of the York academy and made his debut for the club in 2019 against Southport as a 19-year-old.
The goalkeeper spent last season on loan with Scarborough Athletic in the Pitching In Northern Premier League premier division.
He played a crucial role in Jonathan Greening’s side as they secured promotion to the Vanarama National League North.
The 22-year-old also won the North Riding Senior Cup with Scarborough.
Whitley’s contract extension comes after it was revealed last month that star goalkeeper Peter Jameson would be departing the club.
He becomes the seventh confirmed member of John Askey’s side ahead of their first campaign in the National League after a five-season absence, joining Scott Boden, Paddy McLaughlin, Maxim Kouogun, Olly Dyson, Alex Hurst and Maziar Kouhyar.
