FORMER York City striker Ryan Edmondson has signed a two-year contract with Carlisle United, joining them on a free transfer from Leeds United.

Edmondson makes the move after spending five years with Leeds, having signed for them in 2017 from York.

He has signed for a Carlisle side managed by Paul Simpson, who was in charge of the England under-19s when Edmondson played for them.

“I think Ryan is a really good signing for us,” said Simpson. “He’s a player I know, he was involved in my England U19s, so I know of him and I’ve watched a lot of him.

“He’s had a bit of an up and down time with his loan moves, some have worked and some haven’t.

“I wanted a big target man, he’s a bit of a throwback, but I wanted an old-school number nine. He absolutely works his socks off, he can get goals and get on the end of things.”

Edmondson made just two senior appearances for Leeds, spending most of his time with the club out on loan, with stints at Aberdeen, Northampton Town, Fleetwood Town and most recently Port Vale.

The former York man was part of the Vale team that, last season, won promotion to the Sky Bet League One via the play-offs.

He played 21 times for the Valiants, including two appearances in the play-offs.

The 21-year-old made his professional debut with York, appearing as a substitute in 2017 during a 2-1 win over Brackley Town in the Vanarama National League North.

He became the third-youngest player to ever appear for City, debuting at the age of 16-years-and-140-days.