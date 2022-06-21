JOHN ASKEY believes that York City owe a “duty of care” to out-of-contract Scott Barrow, who is set miss the entirety of next season.

Barrow suffered a cruciate ligament injury in York’s 2-0 Vanarama National League North play-off final win over Boston United last month.

The left-back will now likely miss the whole of the 2022/23 campaign. The news comes after Barrow missed four months at the beginning of the campaign with an Achilles injury.

The 33-year-old was offered a new contract by City at the end of last term although it has not been renewed as things stand.

Despite that, Askey was insistent that the club have an obligation to assist Barrow, who is due an operation next week, during his lengthy spell on the sidelines.

“Scott did his cruciate ligament,” the manager noted. “So he’ll more than likely be out for the season which is devastating for him. He is due an operation.

“I think the club has a duty of care and I think that’s why players come and sign for York, they do try and look after people.

“Scott’s been a servant to the club for the past two or three years, so it’s only right that we try and look after him,” added Askey of the defender who joined York in 2020 from Gateshead.

City struggled with injuries to their full-backs throughout the last campaign.

Starting right-back Michael Duckworth missed the final eight games of the season with a calf injury he picked up in York’s 3-0 defeat to Alfreton Town in April.

Askey though is hopeful that the 30-year-old, who was invited back to the club for pre-season, will be fit for the first of six planned friendly matches, which begin on Friday, July 8 at home to Middlesbrough (7pm).

The Minstermen relied mainly on Olly Dyson and loanee Sam Sanders as cover in the full-back positions last term.

Dyson has since signed a two-year extension with the club, which was announced on Monday, whereas Sanders has been offered a contract by York after his release from Nottingham Forest.