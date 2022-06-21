OLLY DYSON is hoping to nail down a central-midfield spot at York City next season after having positional talks with manager John Askey.

York announced on Monday that Dyson had renewed his contract with the club on a two-year extension to keep him at the LNER Community Stadium until 2024.

The 22-year-old played in a multitude of positions last season in City’s Vanarama National League North promotion campaign, featuring as a right-winger, right-midfielder, right-back and attacking midfielder.

Dyson though has noted that he feels his best position is in the centre of midfield, most likely on the right of the midfield three often employed in Askey’s favoured 4-3-3.

“I think centre midfield (is my best position),” he said. “I’ve not really played there yet but I’ve had a chat with the gaffer and we both said we think I can play there.

“Hopefully I can play a few games there, but I enjoyed right-back as well, I enjoy the right wing.

“Anywhere they put me I’ll play, it doesn’t really matter.”

Dyson, one of the five confirmed members of York’s squad for next season, revealed that he turned down interest from elsewhere to remain with the Minstermen.

“Obviously, I had other offers but to be here again and playing in the National League, there’s some massive clubs in this league but we’re definitely one of them,” enthused Dyson.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time with the gaffer. When I was injured, the gaffer came in so I didn’t really get to grips with his game plan for a good three months.

“As soon as I came in, I felt like I really enjoyed my time, the way he plays and the way the lads are. It’s really good.”

Though Dyson only scored two goals last season, he notched nine assists and finished as City’s top provider.

Looking ahead to next term, the playmaker is hoping to add some more goals to his tally.

“I want to get a few more goals this season,” he said. “I played right-back a few times so I didn’t really get forward,

“If I can get a few more goals and a few more assists, get into double digits, I think that’d be really good.”