JOHN ASKEY has insisted that he will “aim to get promoted” with newly-promoted York City this season.

York are returning to the Vanarama National League for the first time since 2017 after beating Boston United 2-0 in the National League North play-off final in May.

City will have a noticeably different from their promotion-winning side, with 17 departures having already been confirmed.

In spite of the mass reshaping of the team, Askey was adamant that his goal is as it was last term.

“The aim is to get promoted,” said the manager. “I’ve never, as a player or manager, gone into a season thinking you can’t get promoted.

“I suppose if we start the season and we only just manage to stay up, then we’ve only just managed to stay up, but you’ve got to aim as high as possible and our target is to try and get up.

“It’s always possible and that’s why we play, we play to try and win something. It’s no use me going to the players and saying, ‘Hopefully we survive this season.’

“The players in there will want to achieve success and that’s the mentality we’ve got to have at the start of the season.

“The season will pan out however it pans out and we’ll probably have a better idea at Christmas where we are.”

If Askey is successful, it would not be the first time he has guided a team to promotion against the odds.

As Macclesfield Town boss, Askey guided a side with the smallest budget in the division to the National League title in 2018.

When asked if his achievement with Town is a good example of what he can do, Askey replied: “It shows it can be done no matter your budget.

“The season we went up we had the lowest budget and things fell into place, so it can be done.

“Grimsby Town got promoted last season through a team being really fit and working hard together, that’s what we’ll be trying to do next season.”