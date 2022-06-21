YORK City have acquired Port Vale winger Alex Hurst as their second signing of the summer for an undisclosed fee.

Hurst arrives at York after spending three years with Port Vale, having joined them after time with Bradford (Park Avenue) and Matlock Town.

The 22-year-old spent his maiden season with the Valiants on loan at his former club Bradford, before becoming an established player in the Vale first team.

Hurst said: “I knew there was some interest from talking to my agent last year and as soon as I heard they wanted to sign me permanently I just wanted to get it over the line.

“It is a great club and I’ve worked with the gaffer before, he gave me my debut in the Football League.

“I can play on the left or the right wing, like a wide forward, and I’d like to think I’m someone who can get the fans off their seat. I like to run at players, attack players and get crosses into the box.

“I’d like to get my stats up and to get some more goals and assists to my name is my main goal this season.”

Hurst made 20 appearances in the Sky Bet League Two under John Askey, who managed Port Vale between 2019 and 2021.

He scored one goal while being deployed on either wing in his most productive campaign to date.

After Askey’s departure, Hurst’s appearances became limited under new manager Darrell Clarke, featuring in just two games which came in August last year.

“Alex Hurst (is) someone I’ve worked with before,” noted Askey.

“He’s an exciting player and hopefully he’ll get people off their seats. Not only will he be good to watch but effective as well.”

Hurst joins Scott Boden as a new addition for the Minstermen, while Paddy McLaughlin, Maxim Kouogun and Olly Dyson have renewed their contracts ahead of the 2022/23 term in the Vanarama National League.

City remain in talks over new deals with Maziar Kouhyar, Ryan Whitley, Lenell John-Lewis, Sam Sanders, Mitch Hancox, Jonny Haase and Scott Barrow while Michael Duckworth has been invited back for pre-season training.

Askey also confirmed that York have got “up to 17 players” that should be signed for the club ahead of the new campaign.