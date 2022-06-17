YORK City Knights Ladies full-back Tara Stanley enthused about the “comforting” nature of playing international rugby with her club teammates.

Stanley was part of the England side that beat a resilient Wales team 32-6 at Cross Keys RFC’s Pandy Park last weekend.

She started the game alongside fellow Knights Grace Field and Olivia Wood, with Hollie Dodd beginning the clash as an interchange.

All four York players have been named by coach Craig Richards in England’s 24-woman squad for their game against France at Halliwell Jones Stadium in Warrington on Saturday (3.15pm).

When asked about how it feels to play international rugby with other Knights players, Stanley noted: “It’s really comforting.

“I remember standing at the start of the game when they were kicking to us and looking to my left and I’ve got Grace (Field) and looking to my right and having Liv (Wood).

“It was really comforting having them there, obviously it’s a bonus the fact that I know the positives and how they benefit the team with what they have to bring.

“I think I got an offload from each of them in that game, it’s really good and it benefits my game.”

The game against Wales saw Wood make her international debut, putting in a performance that coach Richards described as “tremendous” after the game’s conclusion.

Stanley had nothing but praise for Wood when asked about her first England appearance.

“It’s fantastic. Obviously, I see Liv two or three times a week and I know how hard and dedicated she is to her training.

“Seeing her step out there with a smile on her face was amazing.

“It was fantastic, really well deserved and I hope she pulls another cap this weekend.

Though Stanley only made her debut for York earlier this year against Dewsbury Moor in the Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup, she is far more acquainted with the national team.

The 29-year-old has been playing for England since 2012 and feels that playing for the Knights helps her maintain the level she needs to be at for international competition.

“I’ve played for England for 10 years now and throughout that I’ve worked with Lindsay Anfield,” said Stanley.

“Obviously, her being director of rugby at York is massive. She’s constantly trying to develop me as a player and develop me into that full-back position.

“Now, working with her consistently and being able to do what we do at York with the facilities and time we’ve got has definitely improved my game.”

England’s clash with France is part of a double header in Warrington, an occasion that will see the men’s team take on the Combined Nations All-Stars.

It will be the final game for England before they take on the World Cup, which will be held between October 15 and November 19 later this year.

“The win (is definitely important), but the performance is massive,” implored Stanley.

“(We need to be) building on from last weekend, making sure that we’re creating our shape and partnerships on the field, and things that work at training are coming off.

“I want that full-back shirt (at the World Cup). I want to wear it and benefit the team.

“Mid-season internationals like this are absolutely massive.”