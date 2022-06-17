FORMER York City Knights forward Joe Batchelor will make his international debut for England on Saturday.

Batchelor has been included in Shaun Wane’s match-day 17-man squad for England’s clash with the Combined Nations All Stars at Halliwell Jones Stadium in Warrington on Saturday (5.45pm).

The 27-year-old departed York for St Helens in 2019, joining the Betfred Super League side after the conclusion of the 2018 campaign.

Batchelor had a stellar term in his final season with York, scoring 23 tries in 27 appearances for the Knights as they secured promotion to the Championship.

He returned in 2019 on dual registration terms and scored three tries in six further appearances for York.

Batchelor has been a regular in the St Helens side since 2021 and he has been rewarded for his form with a chance to represent his country.

England squad: Tomkins, Makinson, Watkins, Wardle, Hall, Welsby, Williams, Walmsley, McIlorum, Cooper, Farrell, McMeeken, Bateman.

Interchanges: McShane, Batchelor, Lees, Oledzki.