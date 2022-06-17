YORK City Ladies have confirmed the appointment of Steph Fairless as their new manager.

York were looking for a new manager after they announced the departure of former boss Chris Hamilton earlier this month.

It has also been revealed that Fairless will be assisted by Lee Robinson.

“I am so excited to become the manager this season,” enthused Fairless.

“It was a nice change personally to just focus on the coaching side last season and to get to know the girls that way, but I’m really happy to be back in a management role to hopefully help the team develop further.

“Myself and Lee will be working closely together and we are both hands on with everything to do with the team on and off the field.

“We both know we need to step up even further next season with such a tough league, but we are willing to give whatever we need to help the team succeed.”

York finished last season in the North East Regional Women’s premier division, earning promotion to the FA National League division one north.

It will be the first time in City’s history that they have competed in the fourth-tier of women’s football.

They were able to seal a double last campaign, winning the division title as well as securing the FA North Riding County Cup with a 9-8 victory on penalties over Redcar Town, after a 1-1 draw in regular time.

Fairless will be looking to build on an already impressive York side that, in total, won 22 of the 26 games they played last season, going unbeaten at home.

They were able to score 105 and concede just 23 goals in that time.

Their most impressive result last term was their 14-0 mauling of Sheffield Wednesday at home.