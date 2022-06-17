AKIL WRIGHT has joined Stockport County on a two-year contract, following his departure from York City.

Stockport returned to the Sky Bet League Two after an 11-year absence last season by winning the Vanarama National League.

Wright has been announced as their third signing of the summer after York confirmed that he would leave the club for a side in the Football League.

“Akil is a player and a person that I’ve known for some time," said County manager Dave Challinor.

"Having watched his career since his days at Ilkeston and after working with him very briefly at Fylde.

"We have looked extensively at profiles for an athletic, destroyer type defensively midfielder and Akil has all of these attributes and more.

“He’s probably been a victim of his athleticism in his career to date, having been played in most positions, but his last few years at York have seen him develop in that deep lying role.

"He is a player again at a great age that can develop with us, and I believe the best of him is yet to come.

"We are really looking forward to working with him in our environment and I know he will thrive during his time here.”